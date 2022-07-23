Textbook Question
Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?
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Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?
Explain why Staphylococcus epidermidis is rarely pathogenic while the similar S. aureus is more commonly virulent.
Explain why Gram-positive mycoplasmas appear pink in a Gram-stained smear.
Pathogenic strains that have become resistant to antimicrobial drugs are found in which of the following genera?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Mycobacterium
c. Enterococcus
d. All of the above
In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?
a. Tuberculoid leprosy
b. Diphtheria
c. Arrhythmia
d. Tetanus
Explain the different actions of pyogenic and pyrogenic toxins.