Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 8
Chapter 19, Problem 8

The bacterium causing pseudomembranous colitis is
a. Clostridium difficile
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c. Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare
d. Corynebacterium diphtheriae

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the disease pseudomembranous colitis, which is an inflammation of the colon characterized by the formation of pseudomembranes on the colon lining, often associated with antibiotic use.
Step 2: Recall that pseudomembranous colitis is primarily caused by a bacterial infection that produces toxins leading to colonic inflammation.
Step 3: Review the options given: a) Clostridium difficile, b) Streptococcus pyogenes, c) Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare, d) Corynebacterium diphtheriae.
Step 4: Identify that Clostridium difficile is a spore-forming, anaerobic bacterium known to cause antibiotic-associated diarrhea and pseudomembranous colitis by producing enterotoxins.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Clostridium difficile is the bacterium responsible for pseudomembranous colitis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pseudomembranous Colitis

Pseudomembranous colitis is an inflammation of the colon characterized by the formation of pseudomembranes on the intestinal lining. It typically occurs after antibiotic use disrupts normal gut flora, allowing pathogenic bacteria to overgrow and cause severe diarrhea and colonic damage.

Clostridium difficile

Clostridium difficile is a Gram-positive, spore-forming anaerobic bacterium known to cause antibiotic-associated diarrhea and pseudomembranous colitis. It produces toxins that damage the intestinal mucosa, leading to inflammation and the characteristic pseudomembranes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:15
Nitrate & Nitrite in Food Preservation

Differentiation of Bacterial Pathogens

Understanding the specific diseases caused by different bacteria is essential in microbiology. For example, Streptococcus pyogenes causes strep throat, Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare is linked to opportunistic infections in immunocompromised patients, and Corynebacterium diphtheriae causes diphtheria, not colitis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:27
Differential Staining
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?

1161
views
Textbook Question

Explain why Staphylococcus epidermidis is rarely pathogenic while the similar S. aureus is more commonly virulent.

1123
views
Textbook Question

Explain why Gram-positive mycoplasmas appear pink in a Gram-stained smear.

1940
views
Textbook Question

Pathogenic strains that have become resistant to antimicrobial drugs are found in which of the following genera?

a. Staphylococcus

b. Mycobacterium

c. Enterococcus

d. All of the above

978
views
Textbook Question

In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?

a. Tuberculoid leprosy

b. Diphtheria

c. Arrhythmia

d. Tetanus

1143
views
Textbook Question

Explain the different actions of pyogenic and pyrogenic toxins.

1640
views