Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 2
Chapter 19, Problem 2

Label acetylcholine. Color the sites of action of botulism toxin on a nerve cell.
Diagram of a nerve cell synapse showing acetylcholine release and botulism toxin action sites on neuron and muscle membranes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify acetylcholine as a neurotransmitter that is released from the presynaptic terminal of a motor neuron to stimulate muscle contraction by binding to receptors on the postsynaptic muscle cell membrane.
Label acetylcholine molecules in the synaptic cleft, which is the space between the presynaptic nerve terminal and the postsynaptic muscle cell membrane.
Understand that botulism toxin acts by preventing the release of acetylcholine from the presynaptic nerve terminal, thereby blocking nerve signal transmission to the muscle.
Color the presynaptic nerve terminal, specifically the synaptic vesicles and the membrane fusion machinery (such as SNARE proteins), as the sites of action where botulism toxin inhibits acetylcholine release.
Optionally, indicate that the postsynaptic receptors for acetylcholine remain unaffected by botulism toxin, emphasizing that the toxin's effect is presynaptic.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetylcholine Structure and Function

Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter involved in transmitting signals across nerve synapses, especially at neuromuscular junctions. It is synthesized in nerve terminals and binds to receptors on muscle cells to trigger contraction. Understanding its chemical structure helps identify its role and interaction sites.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Functional Groups

Mechanism of Botulinum Toxin Action

Botulinum toxin blocks acetylcholine release by cleaving SNARE proteins essential for vesicle fusion in nerve terminals. This inhibition prevents neurotransmitter release, leading to muscle paralysis. Recognizing the toxin’s target sites on the nerve cell clarifies its effect on nerve signaling.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Nerve Cell Anatomy Relevant to Neurotransmission

Key parts of a nerve cell involved in neurotransmission include the axon terminal, synaptic vesicles, and synaptic cleft. Acetylcholine is stored in vesicles at the axon terminal and released into the synaptic cleft to activate receptors. Identifying these structures is crucial for labeling and understanding toxin action.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:18
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.

1136
views
Textbook Question

Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?

1205
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?

a. Impetigo

b. Folliculitis

c. Carbuncle

d. Toxic shock syndrome

1106
views
Textbook Question

How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?

a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular

communication.

b. S. aureus produces an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid and thus enables it to pass between the cells.

c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.

d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.

42
views
Textbook Question

Explain how mice are used in the diagnosis of botulism poisoning.

1253
views
Textbook Question

Contrast tuberculoid leprosy with lepromatous leprosy in terms of pathogenesis. How does the cellular immune response of a patient affect the form of the disease?

1128
views