Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.
Label acetylcholine. Color the sites of action of botulism toxin on a nerve cell.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Acetylcholine Structure and Function
Mechanism of Botulinum Toxin Action
Nerve Cell Anatomy Relevant to Neurotransmission
Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?
Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?
a. Impetigo
b. Folliculitis
c. Carbuncle
d. Toxic shock syndrome
How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?
a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular
communication.
b. S. aureus produces an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid and thus enables it to pass between the cells.
c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.
d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.
Explain how mice are used in the diagnosis of botulism poisoning.
Contrast tuberculoid leprosy with lepromatous leprosy in terms of pathogenesis. How does the cellular immune response of a patient affect the form of the disease?