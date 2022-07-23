Explain why Staphylococcus epidermidis is rarely pathogenic while the similar S. aureus is more commonly virulent.
Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 19, Problem 9
Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?
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Step 1: Understand the context of the anthrax cases in the fall of 2001, which occurred shortly after the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States, creating a heightened awareness of potential bioterrorism threats.
Step 2: Recognize that anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which can be weaponized due to its spore-forming ability and lethality when inhaled.
Step 3: Note that the anthrax cases appeared suddenly and were linked to mailed letters containing anthrax spores, an unusual and deliberate mode of transmission not typical of natural outbreaks.
Step 4: Consider that the pattern of infection, including targeted letters to government officials and media, suggested intentional dissemination rather than a natural source or accidental exposure.
Step 5: Combine these observations to conclude that epidemiologists suspected terrorism because the outbreak's characteristics—timing, method of spread, and targets—aligned with a deliberate bioterrorism event rather than a natural epidemic.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Anthrax as a Biological Weapon
Anthrax, caused by Bacillus anthracis, is a serious infectious disease that can be weaponized due to its spore-forming ability and lethality. Its use as a bioterrorism agent is well-documented, making sudden outbreaks suspicious for intentional release rather than natural occurrence.
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Epidemiological Patterns of Disease Outbreaks
Epidemiologists analyze the timing, location, and spread of disease cases to determine if an outbreak is natural or deliberate. Unusual patterns, such as simultaneous cases in distant locations or infections in unexpected populations, can indicate intentional dissemination.
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Context of the 2001 Anthrax Attacks
In fall 2001, shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, anthrax spores were mailed to media and government offices, causing widespread fear. The timing and method of delivery led epidemiologists to suspect terrorism immediately, linking the outbreak to deliberate bioterrorism rather than natural sources.
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