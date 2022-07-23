Textbook Question
Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?
1161
views
Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?
Explain the action of the toxin of Clostridium tetani.
The bacterium causing pseudomembranous colitis is
a. Clostridium difficile
b. Streptococcus pyogenes
c. Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare
d. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
Pathogenic strains that have become resistant to antimicrobial drugs are found in which of the following genera?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Mycobacterium
c. Enterococcus
d. All of the above
In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?
a. Tuberculoid leprosy
b. Diphtheria
c. Arrhythmia
d. Tetanus
Explain the different actions of pyogenic and pyrogenic toxins.