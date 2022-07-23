Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

Which of the following structures have no electrical charge?


a. Protons
b. Electrons
c. Neutrons
d. Ions

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic charges of subatomic particles: protons, electrons, and neutrons are fundamental components of atoms.
Recall that protons carry a positive electrical charge, electrons carry a negative electrical charge, and neutrons have no electrical charge.
Recognize that ions are atoms or molecules that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge (either positive or negative).
Identify which of the listed options have no electrical charge by comparing their charge properties.
Conclude that the structure with no electrical charge is the neutron, as it is electrically neutral.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Particles and Their Charges

Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, electrons carry a negative charge, and neutrons have no electrical charge, making them neutral particles within the atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Atomic Structure

Neutrons as Neutral Particles

Neutrons are subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom that do not possess any electrical charge. Their neutrality helps stabilize the nucleus by offsetting the repulsive forces between positively charged protons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Atomic Structure

Ions and Electrical Charge

Ions are atoms or molecules that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net electrical charge. Positively charged ions are called cations, while negatively charged ions are called anions, meaning ions always carry an electrical charge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:34
Ionic Bonding
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The outermost electron shell of an atom is known as the _____________ shell.

864
views
Textbook Question

List three main types of chemical bonds, and give an example of each.

1800
views
Textbook Question

In the following molecule, label a portion that shows only primary structure; label two types of secondary structure; circle the tertiary structure.

1412
views
Textbook Question

The type of chemical bond between atoms with nearly equal electronegativities is called a(n) _____________ bond.

1561
views
Textbook Question

Shown is the amino acid tryptophan. Put the letter “C” at the site of every carbon atom. Label the amino group, the carboxyl group, and the side group.

1480
views