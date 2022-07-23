Textbook Question
The outermost electron shell of an atom is known as the _____________ shell.
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The outermost electron shell of an atom is known as the _____________ shell.
Which of the following structures have no electrical charge?
a. Protons
b. Electrons
c. Neutrons
d. Ions
The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.
a. protons
b. isotopes
c. electrons
d protons and neutrons
Name five properties of water that are vital to life.
List three main types of chemical bonds, and give an example of each.
The type of chemical bond between atoms with nearly equal electronegativities is called a(n) _____________ bond.