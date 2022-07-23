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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

List three main types of chemical bonds, and give an example of each.

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Identify the three main types of chemical bonds commonly discussed in microbiology and chemistry: ionic bonds, covalent bonds, and hydrogen bonds.
Explain that an ionic bond is formed when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in oppositely charged ions that attract each other. An example is the bond between sodium (Na⁺) and chloride (Cl⁻) ions in sodium chloride (NaCl).
Describe a covalent bond as a bond where atoms share one or more pairs of electrons to achieve stability. An example is the bond between two hydrogen atoms (H) in a hydrogen molecule (H₂).
Clarify that a hydrogen bond is a weaker interaction that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) is attracted to another electronegative atom. An example is the hydrogen bonding between water molecules (H₂O).
Summarize by listing each bond type alongside its example to reinforce understanding.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonds

Ionic bonds form when one atom transfers electrons to another, creating positively and negatively charged ions that attract each other. This bond typically occurs between metals and nonmetals. An example is sodium chloride (NaCl), where sodium donates an electron to chlorine.
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Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, usually nonmetals, to achieve stability. These bonds can be single, double, or triple depending on the number of shared electron pairs. Water (H2O) is an example, where oxygen shares electrons with hydrogen atoms.
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Hydrogen Bonds

Hydrogen bonds are weak attractions between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) and another electronegative atom. They are crucial in stabilizing structures like DNA and proteins. An example is the hydrogen bonding between water molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The outermost electron shell of an atom is known as the _____________ shell.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following structures have no electrical charge?


a. Protons

b. Electrons

c. Neutrons

d. Ions

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Textbook Question

The atomic mass of an atom most closely approximates the sum of the masses of all its __________.


a. protons

b. isotopes

c. electrons

d protons and neutrons

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Textbook Question

In the following molecule, label a portion that shows only primary structure; label two types of secondary structure; circle the tertiary structure.

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Textbook Question

The type of chemical bond between atoms with nearly equal electronegativities is called a(n) _____________ bond.

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Textbook Question

Shown is the amino acid tryptophan. Put the letter “C” at the site of every carbon atom. Label the amino group, the carboxyl group, and the side group.

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