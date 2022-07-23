Shown is a MacConkey agar plate. Describe the Gram reaction and lactose fermentation of the two different bacteria shown.
Which of the following bacterial cells is most likely to be virulent?
a. A cell with fimbriae and LOS
b. A cell with a polysaccharide capsule and lipooligosaccharide
c. A cell with fimbriae, lipooligosaccharide, and a polysaccharide capsule
d. A cell with fimbriae but no capsule
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Virulence Factors in Bacteria
Polysaccharide Capsule
Lipooligosaccharide (LOS)
The only genus of Gram-negative cocci that causes significant disease in humans is
a. Pasteurella
b. Salmonella
c. Klebsiella
d. Neisseria
Why do nurses place antimicrobial agents in babies’ eyes at birth?
Statistics show that meningococcal diseases are more frequent in college dormitories and military barracks than in the population at large. Suggest an explanation of this observation.
Which of the following statements is true?
a. PID is a severe type of diarrhea in which infection spreads from the intestines to
the bloodstream.
b. PID can result from Neisseria infection.
c. PID is more common in men than women.
d. Members of the family Enterobacteriaceae usually cause PID.
Distinguish among the pathogenicity of coliforms, noncoliforms, and truly pathogenic enteric bacteria.