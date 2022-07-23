Why might an alcoholic be susceptible to pulmonary disease?
Statistics show that meningococcal diseases are more frequent in college dormitories and military barracks than in the population at large. Suggest an explanation of this observation.
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Key Concepts
Transmission of Meningococcal Disease
Asymptomatic Carriers
Host and Environmental Factors in Disease Spread
Name six factors that facilitate the production of disease by Bordetella pertussis.
Which of the following bacterial cells is most likely to be virulent?
a. A cell with fimbriae and LOS
b. A cell with a polysaccharide capsule and lipooligosaccharide
c. A cell with fimbriae, lipooligosaccharide, and a polysaccharide capsule
d. A cell with fimbriae but no capsule
Why do nurses place antimicrobial agents in babies’ eyes at birth?
A coliform bacterium that likely contaminates dairy products is ___________.
a. Bartonella
b. Serratia
c. Enterobacter
d. Proteus
Which of the following statements is true?
a. PID is a severe type of diarrhea in which infection spreads from the intestines to
the bloodstream.
b. PID can result from Neisseria infection.
c. PID is more common in men than women.
d. Members of the family Enterobacteriaceae usually cause PID.