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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 4
Chapter 20, Problem 4

Which of the following statements is true?
a. PID is a severe type of diarrhea in which infection spreads from the intestines to
the bloodstream.
b. PID can result from Neisseria infection.
c. PID is more common in men than women.
d. Members of the family Enterobacteriaceae usually cause PID.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what PID stands for in a microbiological and clinical context. PID refers to Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, which is an infection of the female reproductive organs.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): PID is described as a severe type of diarrhea with infection spreading from intestines to bloodstream. This is incorrect because PID affects the reproductive tract, not the intestines or causing diarrhea.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): PID can result from Neisseria infection. Neisseria gonorrhoeae is a known cause of PID, as it can infect the cervix and ascend to the upper reproductive tract, causing inflammation.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): PID is more common in men than women. This is incorrect because PID specifically affects female reproductive organs, so it does not occur in men.
Step 5: Analyze option (d): Members of the family Enterobacteriaceae usually cause PID. While Enterobacteriaceae can cause some infections, they are not the usual cause of PID; Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis are the primary pathogens.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)

PID is an infection of the female reproductive organs, often caused by sexually transmitted bacteria. It involves inflammation of the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries, and can lead to serious complications like infertility if untreated. PID primarily affects women and is not related to diarrhea or bloodstream infections.
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Neisseria Infection and PID

Neisseria gonorrhoeae is a common bacterial cause of PID. This sexually transmitted pathogen infects the cervix and can ascend to the upper reproductive tract, causing inflammation and damage. Recognizing Neisseria as a cause of PID is important for diagnosis and treatment.
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Enterobacteriaceae and PID

Enterobacteriaceae is a family of bacteria that includes many gut-associated species, some of which can cause urinary tract infections but are not typical causes of PID. PID is more commonly linked to sexually transmitted pathogens like Neisseria and Chlamydia, rather than Enterobacteriaceae members.
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