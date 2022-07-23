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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 3
Chapter 20, Problem 3

Why do nurses place antimicrobial agents in babies’ eyes at birth?

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1
Understand that the placement of antimicrobial agents in babies' eyes at birth is a preventive measure known as prophylaxis.
Recognize that during vaginal delivery, newborns can be exposed to bacteria such as Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis, which can cause serious eye infections.
Know that these infections, if untreated, can lead to conjunctivitis or even blindness in newborns.
Learn that applying antimicrobial agents, such as erythromycin ointment, helps to kill or inhibit these bacteria before they can cause infection.
Conclude that this practice is a standard public health intervention to protect newborns from potentially severe ocular infections acquired during birth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Purpose of Antimicrobial Eye Prophylaxis

Antimicrobial eye prophylaxis in newborns is used to prevent neonatal conjunctivitis, an eye infection that can cause blindness. This infection is often acquired during passage through the birth canal if the mother carries certain bacteria, such as Neisseria gonorrhoeae or Chlamydia trachomatis.
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Common Pathogens Causing Neonatal Conjunctivitis

Neonatal conjunctivitis is primarily caused by bacteria like Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis, which can be transmitted from mother to baby during delivery. These pathogens can cause severe eye infections, making early prevention critical.
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Mechanism and Types of Antimicrobial Agents Used

Antimicrobial agents such as erythromycin ointment or silver nitrate are applied to newborns' eyes to kill or inhibit bacteria. These agents act locally to prevent colonization and infection, reducing the risk of serious complications like blindness.
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