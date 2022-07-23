Although an effective vaccine is available to eradicate pertussis in the United States, why has the number of reported cases increased since the 1970s?
Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 20, Problem 10
What attribute of Coxiella burnetii enables it to survive desiccation and heat for an extended time?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Coxiella burnetii is a bacterium known for its ability to survive harsh environmental conditions, including desiccation and heat.
Recognize that this survival ability is linked to a specific structural form or adaptation that protects the bacterium from damage.
Identify that Coxiella burnetii produces a spore-like form called a small cell variant (SCV), which is highly resistant to environmental stresses.
Note that the SCV has a dense cell wall and reduced metabolic activity, which contribute to its resistance to desiccation and heat.
Conclude that the attribute enabling Coxiella burnetii to survive these conditions is its formation of the small cell variant, a spore-like, environmentally resistant form.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Spore Formation and Resistance
Coxiella burnetii produces a spore-like form called the small cell variant (SCV), which is highly resistant to environmental stresses such as desiccation and heat. This form allows the bacterium to survive harsh conditions outside a host for extended periods.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides
Cell Envelope Structure
The unique cell envelope of Coxiella burnetii, including a thick, protective outer membrane, contributes to its durability. This structure helps prevent damage from physical and chemical stresses, enhancing its ability to withstand heat and drying.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:21
Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes Example 1
Intracellular Lifestyle and Adaptation
Coxiella burnetii is an obligate intracellular pathogen adapted to survive within acidic phagolysosomes of host cells. Its adaptations to harsh intracellular environments also confer resilience to external environmental stresses like heat and desiccation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:47
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity
Related Practice
Textbook Question
976
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following diseases is typically mild?
a. Brazilian purpuric fever
b. Bartonellosis
c. Pediatric meningitis
d. Cat scratch disease
968
views
Textbook Question
What virulence factors allow Gram-negative anaerobes to cause disease?
1188
views
Textbook Question
What two illnesses can be caused by Legionella pneumophila?
1143
views
Textbook Question
Which bacterium causes infections in many burn victims?
a. Moraxella catarrhalis
b. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
c. Escherichia coli
d. Bartonella bacilliformis
989
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is true of Q fever?
a. For many years its cause was questionable.
b. It was first described in 1976 during an outbreak in Quincy, Massachusetts.
c. Researchers found it could be effectively treated with quinine.
d. The sharp spikes of fever on patients' temperature charts resemble porcupine quills.
1031
views