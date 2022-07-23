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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 9
Chapter 21, Problem 9

Which of the following is not true of cholera?
a. The causative agent lives naturally in marine water.
b. There is an effective vaccine for cholera.
c. Strain 01 El Tor has been responsible for several pandemics.
d. Rice-water stool is a symptom.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of cholera by reviewing its causative agent, Vibrio cholerae, which is known to naturally inhabit marine and estuarine environments. This supports option (a) as true.
Step 2: Examine the availability and effectiveness of vaccines for cholera. There are oral cholera vaccines that provide protection, so option (b) stating there is an effective vaccine is true.
Step 3: Review the epidemiology of cholera, particularly the role of the Vibrio cholerae O1 El Tor biotype, which has caused multiple pandemics, confirming option (c) as true.
Step 4: Consider the clinical symptoms of cholera, especially the characteristic 'rice-water stool,' which is a hallmark symptom, making option (d) true.
Step 5: Since all options (a), (b), (c), and (d) are true statements about cholera, identify which statement is not true by carefully re-evaluating the wording or context of each option to find any inaccuracies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vibrio cholerae Ecology

Vibrio cholerae, the bacterium causing cholera, naturally inhabits aquatic environments, especially brackish and marine waters. It associates with plankton and shellfish, which helps its persistence and transmission in nature.
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Cholera Vaccination

Effective vaccines against cholera exist and are used to prevent outbreaks, especially in endemic areas. These oral vaccines provide varying degrees of protection but are not 100% effective, and vaccination is part of a broader control strategy.
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Cholera Symptoms and Strains

Cholera is characterized by severe watery diarrhea, often described as 'rice-water stool.' The El Tor biotype of strain O1 has caused multiple pandemics due to its increased environmental survival and transmission compared to classical strains.
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