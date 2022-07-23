Treatment of chlamydial infections involves ____________.
a. Erythromycin cream
b. Doxycycline creams
c. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities
d. All of the above
Treatment of chlamydial infections involves ____________.
a. Erythromycin cream
b. Doxycycline creams
c. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities
d. All of the above
Which of the following organisms is transmitted via sexual contact?
a. Treponema pallidum endemicum
b. Treponema pallidum pertenue
c. Treponema pallidum pallidum
d. Treponema carateum
The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is __________.
a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
b. Campylobacter jejuni
c. Helicobacter pylori
d. Vibrio cholerae
Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?
a. Epidemic typhus
b. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
c. Murine typhus
d. Lymphogranuloma venereum
Two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, a hiker experienced flulike symptoms and noticed a red rash on his thigh. What is the likely cause of his illness?
a. Treponema pallidum pertenue
b. Borrelia burgdorferi
c. Borrelia recurrentis
d. Leptospira interrogans
During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. Primary syphilis
b. Secondary syphilis
c. Tertiary syphilis
d. All of the above