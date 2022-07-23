The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.
by the bacterium
a. Mycoplasma genitalium
b. Chlamydia trachomatis
c. Chlamydophila proctitis
d. Ureaplasma urealyticum
Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.
Which of the following is not true of cholera?
a. The causative agent lives naturally in marine water.
b. There is an effective vaccine for cholera.
c. Strain 01 El Tor has been responsible for several pandemics.
d. Rice-water stool is a symptom.
Treatment of chlamydial infections involves ____________.
a. Erythromycin cream
b. Doxycycline creams
c. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities
d. All of the above
Which of the following organisms is transmitted via sexual contact?
a. Treponema pallidum endemicum
b. Treponema pallidum pertenue
c. Treponema pallidum pallidum
d. Treponema carateum
Discuss the prospects for the eradication of leptospirosis.