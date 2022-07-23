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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 7
Chapter 21, Problem 7

Treatment of chlamydial infections involves ____________.
a. Erythromycin cream
b. Doxycycline creams
c. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities
d. All of the above

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1
Step 1: Understand the nature of chlamydial infections. Chlamydia trachomatis is a bacterial pathogen that causes infections such as trachoma (an eye infection) and urogenital infections. Treatment typically involves antibiotics rather than surgical or topical creams alone.
Step 2: Review the common treatments for chlamydial infections. Systemic antibiotics like doxycycline or azithromycin are the mainstay of treatment because they effectively eradicate the intracellular bacteria.
Step 3: Consider the role of topical treatments. Erythromycin cream can be used in some ocular infections caused by chlamydia, especially in infants or localized eye infections, but it is not the primary treatment for systemic infections.
Step 4: Evaluate the role of surgical correction. Surgical correction of eyelid deformities (such as entropion caused by repeated trachoma infections) is a treatment for complications, not for the infection itself.
Step 5: Based on these points, analyze the options: antibiotics (like doxycycline) are essential, erythromycin cream may be used in specific cases, and surgery addresses complications. Therefore, the best answer involves understanding that treatment can include antibiotics, topical agents, and surgery depending on the clinical scenario.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chlamydial Infection and Its Treatment

Chlamydial infections are caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis and commonly require antibiotic therapy. Effective treatment typically involves systemic antibiotics like doxycycline or erythromycin, rather than topical creams, to eradicate the intracellular bacteria.
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Role of Antibiotics in Treating Chlamydia

Antibiotics such as doxycycline and erythromycin are used to treat chlamydial infections because they inhibit bacterial protein synthesis. Doxycycline is often preferred due to its effectiveness and oral administration, while erythromycin is an alternative, especially in children or pregnant women.
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Surgical Correction in Chlamydial Eye Disease

In chronic chlamydial eye infections like trachoma, repeated infections can cause eyelid deformities (entropion) leading to trichiasis. Surgical correction is necessary to prevent corneal damage and blindness, complementing antibiotic treatment but not replacing it.
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The most commonly reported sexually transmitted disease in the United States is caused ___________.

by the bacterium

a. Mycoplasma genitalium

b. Chlamydia trachomatis

c. Chlamydophila proctitis

d. Ureaplasma urealyticum

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Beginning with the ingestion of water contaminated with V. cholerae O1 El Tor, describe the course of the disease it causes.

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Which of the following is not true of cholera?

a. The causative agent lives naturally in marine water.

b. There is an effective vaccine for cholera.

c. Strain 01 El Tor has been responsible for several pandemics.

d. Rice-water stool is a symptom.

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Which of the following organisms is transmitted via sexual contact?

a. Treponema pallidum endemicum

b. Treponema pallidum pertenue

c. Treponema pallidum pallidum

d. Treponema carateum

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Which of the following diseases would be least likely in rural areas of the United States?

a. Epidemic typhus

b. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

c. Murine typhus

d. Lymphogranuloma venereum

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During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?

a. Primary syphilis

b. Secondary syphilis

c. Tertiary syphilis

d. All of the above

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