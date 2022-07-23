Textbook Question
The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
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The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
Which of the following predisposing factors would leave a patient with the greatest long-term risk of acquiring a fungal infection?
a. Invasive medical procedures
b. AIDS
c. Chronic illness such as diabetes
d. Short-term treatment with antibacterial agents
Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. Aspergillosis
b. Dermatophytosis
c. Mycetoma
d. Zygomycosis
Mycetismus is caused by _______.
a. inhalation of fungal allergens
b. ingestion of mushrooms
c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin
d. close contact with infected individuals