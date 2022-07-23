Textbook Question
One of the more poisonous mycotoxins is produced by _________.
a. Amanita phalloides
b. Amanita muscaria
c. Psilocybe cubensis
d. Claviceps purpurea
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One of the more poisonous mycotoxins is produced by _________.
a. Amanita phalloides
b. Amanita muscaria
c. Psilocybe cubensis
d. Claviceps purpurea
Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. Aspergillosis
b. Dermatophytosis
c. Mycetoma
d. Zygomycosis
Mycetismus is caused by _______.
a. inhalation of fungal allergens
b. ingestion of mushrooms
c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin
d. close contact with infected individuals