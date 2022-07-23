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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 20
Chapter 22, Problem 20

Which of the following predisposing factors would leave a patient with the greatest long-term risk of acquiring a fungal infection?
a. Invasive medical procedures
b. AIDS
c. Chronic illness such as diabetes
d. Short-term treatment with antibacterial agents

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of fungal infections and their common predisposing factors. Fungal infections often occur when the immune system is compromised or when normal microbial flora is disrupted.
Step 2: Analyze each option in terms of how it affects the immune system or the body's defenses against fungi. For example, invasive medical procedures can introduce fungi but are usually short-term risks.
Step 3: Consider AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) as a condition that severely weakens the immune system over a long period, making patients highly susceptible to opportunistic fungal infections.
Step 4: Evaluate chronic illnesses like diabetes, which can impair immune function and increase susceptibility to fungal infections, but typically not as severely or consistently as AIDS.
Step 5: Assess short-term treatment with antibacterial agents, which may disrupt normal bacterial flora temporarily but usually does not cause long-term increased risk of fungal infections compared to immunosuppressive conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunosuppression and Fungal Infections

Immunosuppression, such as that caused by AIDS, significantly increases susceptibility to fungal infections because the immune system is weakened and less able to control opportunistic pathogens. Patients with compromised immunity have a higher long-term risk of fungal infections compared to those with temporary or less severe immune challenges.
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Predisposing Factors for Fungal Infections

Predisposing factors include conditions or treatments that disrupt normal host defenses, such as invasive medical procedures, chronic illnesses, or antibiotic use. These factors can alter the body's natural barriers or microbiota, increasing vulnerability to fungal colonization and infection.
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Growth Factors

Impact of Antibiotics on Fungal Overgrowth

Short-term antibacterial treatment can disrupt normal bacterial flora, reducing competition and allowing fungi to overgrow temporarily. However, this effect is usually transient and less likely to cause long-term fungal infection risk compared to chronic immunosuppression or illness.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

One of the more poisonous mycotoxins is produced by _________.

a. Amanita phalloides

b. Amanita muscaria

c. Psilocybe cubensis

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Bread mold can cause which disease?

a. Aspergillosis

b. Dermatophytosis

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Mycetismus is caused by _______.

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b. ingestion of mushrooms

c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin

d. close contact with infected individuals

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