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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 18
Chapter 22, Problem 18

Mycetismus is caused by _______.
a. inhalation of fungal allergens
b. ingestion of mushrooms
c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin
d. close contact with infected individuals

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1
Step 1: Understand the term 'Mycetismus'. It refers to a type of poisoning caused by consuming certain types of mushrooms that contain toxic compounds.
Step 2: Review each option in the context of Mycetismus: (a) inhalation of fungal allergens relates to allergic reactions, not poisoning; (b) ingestion of mushrooms can lead to poisoning if the mushrooms are toxic; (c) traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin refers to fungal infections through injury, not poisoning; (d) close contact with infected individuals is related to contagious infections, not poisoning.
Step 3: Identify that Mycetismus specifically involves the ingestion of toxic mushrooms, which causes poisoning symptoms due to the toxins present in the mushrooms.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct cause of Mycetismus is the ingestion of mushrooms, particularly toxic ones.
Step 5: Therefore, the answer corresponds to option (b) ingestion of mushrooms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mycetismus

Mycetismus refers to poisoning caused by the ingestion of toxic mushrooms. It involves the consumption of certain fungi that contain harmful compounds leading to various symptoms, often affecting the gastrointestinal and nervous systems.

Fungal Allergens and Inhalation

Inhalation of fungal allergens typically causes allergic reactions or respiratory issues, such as asthma or hypersensitivity pneumonitis, rather than poisoning. This concept helps differentiate allergic responses from toxic effects caused by ingestion.
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Modes of Fungal Infection and Exposure

Fungal infections can occur through traumatic inoculation (entry through skin wounds) or close contact with infected individuals, leading to localized or systemic infections. Understanding these modes clarifies that mycetismus is not caused by infection but by toxin ingestion.
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