The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.
a. blindness
b. cutaneous infection
c. meningitis
d. pneumonia
Which of the following predisposing factors would leave a patient with the greatest long-term risk of acquiring a fungal infection?
a. Invasive medical procedures
b. AIDS
c. Chronic illness such as diabetes
d. Short-term treatment with antibacterial agents
One of the more poisonous mycotoxins is produced by _________.
a. Amanita phalloides
b. Amanita muscaria
c. Psilocybe cubensis
d. Claviceps purpurea
Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. Aspergillosis
b. Dermatophytosis
c. Mycetoma
d. Zygomycosis
A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.
a. production of destructive enzymes
b. production of a capsule
c. infection of immune cells
d. variation of surface antigens to avoid immune system recognition