Step 2: Review each option in the context of Mycetismus: (a) inhalation of fungal allergens relates to allergic reactions, not poisoning; (b) ingestion of mushrooms can lead to poisoning if the mushrooms are toxic; (c) traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin refers to fungal infections through injury, not poisoning; (d) close contact with infected individuals is related to contagious infections, not poisoning.