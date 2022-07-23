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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 17
Chapter 22, Problem 17

Bread mold can cause which disease?
a. Aspergillosis
b. Dermatophytosis
c. Mycetoma
d. Zygomycosis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what bread mold is. Bread mold commonly refers to fungi from the genus Rhizopus, which are zygomycetes.
Step 2: Identify the diseases listed and their causative agents: Aspergillosis is caused by Aspergillus species; Dermatophytosis is caused by dermatophytes (fungi that infect skin, hair, nails); Mycetoma is a chronic subcutaneous infection caused by various fungi and bacteria; Zygomycosis (also called mucormycosis) is caused by fungi in the order Mucorales, including Rhizopus species.
Step 3: Connect bread mold (Rhizopus) to the disease it causes. Since Rhizopus is a zygomycete, it is associated with zygomycosis.
Step 4: Conclude that bread mold can cause zygomycosis, which is a serious fungal infection often affecting immunocompromised individuals.
Step 5: Therefore, among the options given, the correct disease caused by bread mold is zygomycosis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bread Mold and Its Classification

Bread mold commonly refers to fungi like Rhizopus species, which belong to the Zygomycetes class. These molds grow on bread and other starchy foods and are important in understanding fungal infections caused by similar organisms.
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Zygomycosis (Mucormycosis)

Zygomycosis is a serious fungal infection caused by fungi in the order Mucorales, including Rhizopus species. It primarily affects immunocompromised individuals and is characterized by rapid tissue invasion, often linked to bread mold exposure.

Differentiation of Fungal Diseases

Understanding the differences between fungal diseases like aspergillosis, dermatophytosis, mycetoma, and zygomycosis is crucial. Each disease is caused by distinct fungi with unique clinical presentations and affected tissues, aiding accurate diagnosis and treatment.
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The most common manifestation of Cryptococcus infection in AIDS patients is ________.

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b. Type II hypersensitivity

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Which of the following predisposing factors would leave a patient with the greatest long-term risk of acquiring a fungal infection?

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a. Amanita phalloides

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c. Psilocybe cubensis

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A pathogenic feature of Cryptococcus neoformans is _________.

a. production of destructive enzymes

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a. inhalation of fungal allergens

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c. traumatic inoculation of fungi beneath the skin

d. close contact with infected individuals

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