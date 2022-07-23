Step 2: Identify the diseases listed and their causative agents: Aspergillosis is caused by Aspergillus species; Dermatophytosis is caused by dermatophytes (fungi that infect skin, hair, nails); Mycetoma is a chronic subcutaneous infection caused by various fungi and bacteria; Zygomycosis (also called mucormycosis) is caused by fungi in the order Mucorales, including Rhizopus species.