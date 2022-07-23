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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 1
Chapter 23, Problem 1

Balantidium coli can be distinguished from Entamoeba histolytica microscopically because B. coli has ___________.

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Step 1: Understand the organisms involved. Balantidium coli and Entamoeba histolytica are both protozoan parasites but belong to different groups; B. coli is a ciliate, while E. histolytica is an amoeba.
Step 2: Recall the key microscopic features of Balantidium coli. As a ciliate, B. coli is characterized by the presence of numerous cilia covering its surface, which are hair-like structures used for movement.
Step 3: Recall the key microscopic features of Entamoeba histolytica. E. histolytica moves by pseudopodia (temporary projections of cytoplasm) and lacks cilia.
Step 4: Compare the two organisms under the microscope. The presence of cilia in B. coli is a distinctive feature that differentiates it from E. histolytica, which does not have cilia but instead shows pseudopodial movement.
Step 5: Conclude that Balantidium coli can be distinguished microscopically from Entamoeba histolytica by the presence of cilia on B. coli.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Morphological Characteristics of Balantidium coli

Balantidium coli is a large ciliated protozoan parasite characterized by the presence of cilia covering its surface, which aid in movement. It has a distinctive kidney-shaped macronucleus and a cytostome (mouth-like opening). These features help differentiate it microscopically from other protozoa.
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Morphological Characteristics of Entamoeba histolytica

Entamoeba histolytica is an amoeboid protozoan lacking cilia, moving by pseudopodia. It has a single nucleus with a central karyosome and fine peripheral chromatin. Its trophozoites and cysts differ significantly in structure from ciliated protozoa like Balantidium coli.
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Microscopic Identification Techniques in Parasitology

Microscopic examination involves observing size, shape, motility, and organelles like cilia or pseudopodia to identify protozoan species. Staining methods and wet mounts help visualize distinguishing features, enabling differentiation between similar parasites such as B. coli and E. histolytica.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.

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Textbook Question

Why do insect vectors and animal reservoirs increase the difficulty of preventing and controlling parasitic infections in humans?

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.

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Textbook Question

Match the numbered organism with the correct lettered term. Answers may be used more than once, and an organism may have more than one answer.


1. ___ Balantidium coli

2. ___ Echinococcus granulosus

3. ___ Fasciola spp.

4. ___ Leishmania spp.

5. ___ Plasmodium falciparum

6. ___ Plasmodium vivax

7. ___ Taenia spp.

8. ___ Toxoplasma gondii

9. ___ Trypanosoma

10. ___ Wuchereria bancrofti



A. Miracidia

B. Bradyzoites

C. Schizogony

D. Microfilaria

E. Hydatid cyst

F. Cysticerci

G. Trophozoites

H. Amastigotes

I. Hypnozoites

J. Flagellated trypanosomes

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