Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.
Balantidium coli can be distinguished from Entamoeba histolytica microscopically because B. coli has ___________.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Morphological Characteristics of Balantidium coli
Morphological Characteristics of Entamoeba histolytica
Microscopic Identification Techniques in Parasitology
Why do insect vectors and animal reservoirs increase the difficulty of preventing and controlling parasitic infections in humans?
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.
Match the numbered organism with the correct lettered term. Answers may be used more than once, and an organism may have more than one answer.
1. ___ Balantidium coli
2. ___ Echinococcus granulosus
3. ___ Fasciola spp.
4. ___ Leishmania spp.
5. ___ Plasmodium falciparum
6. ___ Plasmodium vivax
7. ___ Taenia spp.
8. ___ Toxoplasma gondii
9. ___ Trypanosoma
10. ___ Wuchereria bancrofti
A. Miracidia
B. Bradyzoites
C. Schizogony
D. Microfilaria
E. Hydatid cyst
F. Cysticerci
G. Trophozoites
H. Amastigotes
I. Hypnozoites
J. Flagellated trypanosomes