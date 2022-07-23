Parasitology is the study of parasitic:
a. A.viruses
b. Prokaryotes
c. Fungi
d. Eukaryotes
Parasitology is the study of parasitic:
a. A.viruses
b. Prokaryotes
c. Fungi
d. Eukaryotes
Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.
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fecal anal
a. ________ b. _________
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blood fecal
c. _________ d. _________
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vaginal blood
e. _________ f. __________
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fecal fecal
g. ___________ h. ___________
Why do insect vectors and animal reservoirs increase the difficulty of preventing and controlling parasitic infections in humans?
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.
Balantidium coli can be distinguished from Entamoeba histolytica microscopically because B. coli has ___________.