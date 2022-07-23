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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 1
Chapter 23, Problem 1

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.

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Identify the key concept in the statement: it claims that 'Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.'
Recall that parasites can be transmitted through various routes such as contaminated water, food, vectors (like mosquitoes), direct contact, or sexual contact.
Evaluate whether sexual contact is indeed the most common transmission route for parasites in general. Consider common parasitic infections like malaria, giardiasis, and helminth infections.
Determine that sexual contact is not the most common transmission method for parasites overall; instead, many parasites are transmitted via contaminated food or water or vectors.
Rewrite the statement to make it true by replacing 'Sexual contact' with the correct transmission method, for example: 'Contaminated food or water is the most common method of transmission of parasites.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Modes of Parasite Transmission

Parasites can be transmitted through various routes including contaminated food or water, vector bites, direct contact, and sexual contact. Understanding the most common transmission methods helps identify how infections spread and informs prevention strategies.
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Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Common Parasite Transmission Routes

The most frequent transmission routes for parasites are fecal-oral (through contaminated food or water) and vector-borne (via insects like mosquitoes). Sexual transmission is less common for parasites compared to these routes.
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Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

True/False Question Correction Technique

When correcting false statements, identify the incorrect term and replace it with the accurate one to make the statement true. This method reinforces understanding by focusing on precise terminology and concepts.
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Predictions, Hypotheses, & Theories
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Parasitology is the study of parasitic:

a. A.viruses

b. Prokaryotes

c. Fungi

d. Eukaryotes

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Textbook Question

Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.

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Textbook Question

Why do insect vectors and animal reservoirs increase the difficulty of preventing and controlling parasitic infections in humans?

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Textbook Question

Balantidium coli can be distinguished from Entamoeba histolytica microscopically because B. coli has ___________.

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Textbook Question

Match the numbered organism with the correct lettered term. Answers may be used more than once, and an organism may have more than one answer.


1. ___ Balantidium coli

2. ___ Echinococcus granulosus

3. ___ Fasciola spp.

4. ___ Leishmania spp.

5. ___ Plasmodium falciparum

6. ___ Plasmodium vivax

7. ___ Taenia spp.

8. ___ Toxoplasma gondii

9. ___ Trypanosoma

10. ___ Wuchereria bancrofti



A. Miracidia

B. Bradyzoites

C. Schizogony

D. Microfilaria

E. Hydatid cyst

F. Cysticerci

G. Trophozoites

H. Amastigotes

I. Hypnozoites

J. Flagellated trypanosomes

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