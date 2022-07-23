Parasitology is the study of parasitic:
a. A.viruses
b. Prokaryotes
c. Fungi
d. Eukaryotes
Parasitology is the study of parasitic:
a. A.viruses
b. Prokaryotes
c. Fungi
d. Eukaryotes
Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.
Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.
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fecal anal
a. ________ b. _________
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blood fecal
c. _________ d. _________
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vaginal blood
e. _________ f. __________
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fecal fecal
g. ___________ h. ___________
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.
Balantidium coli can be distinguished from Entamoeba histolytica microscopically because B. coli has ___________.
Match the numbered organism with the correct lettered term. Answers may be used more than once, and an organism may have more than one answer.
1. ___ Balantidium coli
2. ___ Echinococcus granulosus
3. ___ Fasciola spp.
4. ___ Leishmania spp.
5. ___ Plasmodium falciparum
6. ___ Plasmodium vivax
7. ___ Taenia spp.
8. ___ Toxoplasma gondii
9. ___ Trypanosoma
10. ___ Wuchereria bancrofti
A. Miracidia
B. Bradyzoites
C. Schizogony
D. Microfilaria
E. Hydatid cyst
F. Cysticerci
G. Trophozoites
H. Amastigotes
I. Hypnozoites
J. Flagellated trypanosomes