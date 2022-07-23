Transmission of Acanthamoeba

Acanthamoeba species are free-living amoebas found in soil, water, and air. They infect humans mainly through direct contact with contaminated water or soil, entering via broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the eyes, often causing keratitis or granulomatous amoebic encephalitis. Unlike Entamoeba, they are not transmitted via the fecal-oral route.