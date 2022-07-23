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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 2
Chapter 23, Problem 2

How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?

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1
Step 1: Understand the life cycle and habitat of each amoeba genus. Entamoeba species, such as Entamoeba histolytica, are typically intestinal parasites transmitted via the fecal-oral route, often through ingestion of contaminated food or water containing cysts.
Step 2: Recognize that Acanthamoeba and Naegleria are free-living amoebae found in the environment, such as soil and freshwater, rather than being primarily intestinal parasites.
Step 3: Note that Acanthamoeba is transmitted mainly through direct contact with contaminated water or soil, often entering the body through skin wounds or the eye, leading to infections like keratitis.
Step 4: Understand that Naegleria fowleri is transmitted when contaminated warm freshwater enters the nasal passages, typically during swimming or diving, allowing the amoeba to migrate to the brain and cause primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference: Entamoeba transmission is primarily via ingestion of cysts through contaminated food or water (fecal-oral route), whereas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria are transmitted through environmental exposure to contaminated water or soil, entering through skin, eyes, or nasal passages.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transmission of Entamoeba

Entamoeba, particularly Entamoeba histolytica, is transmitted primarily through the fecal-oral route by ingesting cysts in contaminated food or water. These cysts survive stomach acid and excyst in the intestines, leading to infection. This mode of transmission is typical for intestinal amoebas causing amoebiasis.
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Transmission of Acanthamoeba

Acanthamoeba species are free-living amoebas found in soil, water, and air. They infect humans mainly through direct contact with contaminated water or soil, entering via broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the eyes, often causing keratitis or granulomatous amoebic encephalitis. Unlike Entamoeba, they are not transmitted via the fecal-oral route.
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Transmission of Naegleria

Naegleria fowleri is a thermophilic amoeba found in warm freshwater. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nasal passages during activities like swimming, allowing the amoeba to migrate to the brain and cause primary amoebic meningoencephalitis. This transmission route differs from both Entamoeba and Acanthamoeba.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.

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Textbook Question

Parasitology is the study of parasitic:

a. A.viruses

b. Prokaryotes

c. Fungi

d. Eukaryotes

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Textbook Question

The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.


a. Naegleria

b. Balantidium

c. Fasciola

d. Trypanosoma

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Textbook Question

Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.


<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

fecal anal

a. ________ b. _________



<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

blood fecal

c. _________ d. _________



<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

vaginal blood

e. _________ f. __________



<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

fecal fecal

g. ___________ h. ___________

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.

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Textbook Question

African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.

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