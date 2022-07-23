Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 2
Chapter 23, Problem 2

The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.


a. Naegleria
b. Balantidium
c. Fasciola
d. Trypanosoma

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'ciliate' - Ciliates are a group of protozoans characterized by the presence of hair-like organelles called cilia, which they use for movement and feeding.
Step 2: Review each option to identify which organism is a ciliate: Naegleria is an amoeboflagellate, Fasciola is a trematode (fluke), Trypanosoma is a flagellate protozoan, and Balantidium is a ciliate protozoan.
Step 3: Recognize that among these, only Balantidium belongs to the ciliate group and is known to cause disease in humans, specifically balantidiasis.
Step 4: Recall that Balantidium coli is the species responsible for human infection, typically causing intestinal symptoms.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the organism classified as a ciliate and known to cause human disease, which is Balantidium.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ciliates and Their Characteristics

Ciliates are a group of protozoans characterized by hair-like structures called cilia used for movement and feeding. Most ciliates are free-living and non-pathogenic, but a few can infect humans. Understanding their morphology and life cycle helps identify which species can cause disease.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease

Balantidium coli as a Human Pathogen

Balantidium coli is the only ciliate known to cause disease in humans, leading to balantidiasis. It typically infects the large intestine, causing symptoms like diarrhea and dysentery. Recognizing this organism’s pathogenic role is key to answering the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Human Microbiome

Distinguishing Other Protozoan Pathogens

Other options like Naegleria, Fasciola, and Trypanosoma belong to different protozoan groups or helminths and cause distinct diseases. Knowing their classification and disease associations helps eliminate incorrect choices and focus on the ciliate responsible for human disease.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually?  __________        


a. Trichomonas

b. Entamoeba

c. Trypanosoma

d. Enterobius

1125
views
Textbook Question

____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.

1063
views
Textbook Question

How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?

1173
views
Textbook Question

Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.


<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

fecal anal

a. ________ b. _________



<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

blood fecal

c. _________ d. _________



<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

vaginal blood

e. _________ f. __________



<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

fecal fecal

g. ___________ h. ___________

1175
views
Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.

744
views
Textbook Question

African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.

1190
views