How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?
Parasitology is the study of parasitic:
a. A.viruses
b. Prokaryotes
c. Fungi
d. Eukaryotes
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Key Concepts
Definition of Parasitology
Types of Parasites
Eukaryotes as Parasites
Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.
Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.
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fecal anal
a. ________ b. _________
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blood fecal
c. _________ d. _________
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vaginal blood
e. _________ f. __________
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fecal fecal
g. ___________ h. ___________
Why do insect vectors and animal reservoirs increase the difficulty of preventing and controlling parasitic infections in humans?
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Sexual contact is the most common method of transmission of parasites.