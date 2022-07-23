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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 1
Chapter 23, Problem 1

Parasitology is the study of parasitic:
a. A.viruses
b. Prokaryotes
c. Fungi
d. Eukaryotes

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1
Understand the definition of parasitology: it is the branch of microbiology that studies parasites and their interactions with host organisms.
Recall that parasites are organisms that live on or inside another organism (the host) and benefit at the host's expense.
Identify the types of organisms that are typically considered parasites in parasitology. These are usually eukaryotic organisms such as protozoa and helminths.
Review the options given: viruses (a), prokaryotes (b), fungi (c), and eukaryotes (d).
Since parasites studied in parasitology are eukaryotic organisms, the correct completion of the sentence is 'eukaryotes'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Parasitology

Parasitology is the branch of biology that studies parasites, which are organisms that live on or inside a host organism and derive nutrients at the host's expense. It focuses on the biology, life cycle, and interactions of these parasitic organisms with their hosts.
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Types of Parasites

Parasites can be prokaryotic or eukaryotic, but most parasitology studies focus on eukaryotic parasites such as protozoa and helminths. Viruses and fungi are generally not classified as parasites in parasitology, as viruses are acellular and fungi have different ecological roles.
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Eukaryotes as Parasites

Eukaryotic parasites include protozoans and multicellular helminths, which have complex cellular structures with a nucleus. These organisms are the primary focus of parasitology because they cause many parasitic diseases in humans and animals.
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