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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 2
Chapter 23, Problem 2

Identify the genera of the parasites in these clinical specimens.


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fecal anal
a. ________ b. _________




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blood fecal
c. _________ d. _________




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vaginal blood
e. _________ f. __________




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fecal fecal
g. ___________ h. ___________

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the clinical specimens and the type of sample provided (fecal, anal, blood, vaginal) to narrow down the possible genera of parasites commonly found in those sample types. For example, fecal samples often contain intestinal parasites, while blood samples may contain blood-borne parasites.
Step 2: Identify morphological characteristics of the parasites visible in the images, such as cysts, trophozoites, eggs, or larvae. Note features like size, shape, presence of flagella, nuclei, or other distinguishing structures that help differentiate genera.
Step 3: Match the observed morphological features and sample type with known genera of parasites. For instance, Giardia and Entamoeba are common in fecal samples, Plasmodium and Trypanosoma in blood, Trichomonas in vaginal samples, and helminth eggs or larvae in fecal samples.
Step 4: Use a dichotomous key or reference charts for parasitology to confirm the genus identification based on the combination of sample source and parasite morphology.
Step 5: Assign the correct genus name to each specimen (a through h) based on your analysis, ensuring that the genus corresponds logically to the sample type and observed parasite features.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parasitic Genera Identification

Identifying parasite genera involves recognizing morphological features in clinical specimens such as fecal, blood, or vaginal samples. Key characteristics include size, shape, presence of cysts or trophozoites, and staining patterns. Accurate identification is essential for diagnosis and treatment.
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Specimen Types and Their Diagnostic Relevance

Different parasites inhabit or pass through specific body sites, so the type of clinical specimen (fecal, blood, vaginal) guides which parasites to expect. For example, intestinal parasites are often found in fecal samples, while blood parasites like Plasmodium are detected in blood smears.
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Microscopic Techniques in Parasitology

Microscopy is the primary method for detecting parasites in clinical specimens. Techniques include wet mounts, stained smears (e.g., Giemsa for blood parasites), and concentration methods for fecal samples. Proper preparation and staining highlight diagnostic features of parasites.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Parasitology is the study of parasitic:

a. A.viruses

b. Prokaryotes

c. Fungi

d. Eukaryotes

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Textbook Question

The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.


a. Naegleria

b. Balantidium

c. Fasciola

d. Trypanosoma

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Textbook Question

How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?

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Textbook Question

Label the three stages of the Plasmodium life cycle and label the forms of the parasite where indicated.

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Textbook Question

Why do insect vectors and animal reservoirs increase the difficulty of preventing and controlling parasitic infections in humans?

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.

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