Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually? __________
a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius
Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually? __________
a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius
____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.
The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.
a. Naegleria
b. Balantidium
c. Fasciola
d. Trypanosoma
Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.
a. sand flies
b. tsetse flies
c. kissing bugs
d. mosquitoes
How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.