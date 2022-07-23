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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 3
Chapter 23, Problem 3

African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.

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Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. African sleeping sickness is a disease caused by a specific species of the genus Trypanosoma, which are protozoan parasites.
Step 2: Identify the species of Trypanosoma responsible for African sleeping sickness. The disease is caused by Trypanosoma brucei, which has two subspecies: Trypanosoma brucei gambiense and Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense.
Step 3: Recognize that not all Trypanosoma species cause African sleeping sickness. For example, Trypanosoma cruzi causes Chagas disease, which is a different illness found mainly in the Americas.
Step 4: Fill in the blanks by naming the Trypanosoma species that causes African sleeping sickness (Trypanosoma brucei) and the one that does not (Trypanosoma cruzi).
Step 5: Review the differences in disease caused by these species to reinforce understanding: Trypanosoma brucei causes African sleeping sickness transmitted by the tsetse fly, while Trypanosoma cruzi causes Chagas disease transmitted by triatomine bugs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trypanosoma Species and African Sleeping Sickness

African sleeping sickness is caused specifically by Trypanosoma brucei species, which are protozoan parasites transmitted by tsetse flies. Understanding which Trypanosoma species cause the disease is essential to differentiate pathogenic from non-pathogenic species.
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Life Cycle and Transmission of Trypanosoma

Trypanosoma brucei undergoes a complex life cycle involving the tsetse fly vector and the human host. Knowledge of this cycle helps explain how the parasite infects humans and causes disease, highlighting the role of the vector in transmission.
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Differences Between Trypanosoma brucei and Trypanosoma cruzi

Trypanosoma brucei causes African sleeping sickness, while Trypanosoma cruzi causes Chagas disease in the Americas. Recognizing these differences is crucial for accurate diagnosis and understanding the geographic and clinical distinctions between the diseases.
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Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually?  __________        


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b. tsetse flies

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How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?

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Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.

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