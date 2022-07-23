Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually? __________
a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius
Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually? __________
a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius
The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.
a. Naegleria
b. Balantidium
c. Fasciola
d. Trypanosoma
How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Examination of stool samples can reveal the presence of Naegleria parasites.
African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.