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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 2
Chapter 23, Problem 2

____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.

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1
Identify the context of the problem, which involves transmission of a microorganism or pathogen from cat litter boxes to humans.
Recall common pathogens associated with cats and their litter boxes, focusing on those that can infect humans through contact with contaminated feces or litter.
Consider Toxoplasma gondii, a protozoan parasite known to be transmitted via cat feces, often found in litter boxes, which can cause toxoplasmosis in humans.
Understand the life cycle of Toxoplasma gondii, where cats are definitive hosts shedding oocysts in feces, which can contaminate litter boxes and infect humans upon accidental ingestion or contact.
Conclude that the blank is best filled by 'Toxoplasma gondii' or 'toxoplasmosis,' as it is the pathogen commonly transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Toxoplasma gondii

Toxoplasma gondii is a protozoan parasite commonly found in cat feces. It can be transmitted to humans through contact with contaminated cat litter, leading to toxoplasmosis, which may cause flu-like symptoms or serious complications in immunocompromised individuals and pregnant women.

Transmission Pathways

Transmission pathways refer to the routes through which infectious agents spread. In this context, handling cat litter contaminated with oocysts of Toxoplasma gondii is a primary transmission route to humans, emphasizing the importance of hygiene and protective measures.
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1) Alternative Pathway

Zoonotic Diseases

Zoonotic diseases are infections that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Understanding zoonoses like toxoplasmosis highlights the public health significance of animal-human interactions, especially in domestic settings involving pets such as cats.
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Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases
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Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually?  __________        


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How is the transmission of the amoeba Entamoeba different from the transmission of the amoebas Acanthamoeba and Naegleria?

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Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


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African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.

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