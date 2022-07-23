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Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 1
Chapter 24, Problem 1

If the envelope of a particular virus were unstable outside the host's body, which of the following statements would you expect to be true concerning this virus?
a. It would be a dsRNA virus.
b. It would be transmitted by intimate contact.
c. Touching a doorknob would easily transmit it.
d. That virus would eventually cease to be a threat to the population.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of viral envelopes. Enveloped viruses have a lipid bilayer membrane derived from the host cell, which is sensitive to environmental conditions such as drying, detergents, and heat, making them generally less stable outside the host compared to non-enveloped viruses.
Step 2: Analyze the options in the context of envelope stability. Since the envelope is unstable outside the host, the virus is unlikely to survive well on surfaces like doorknobs, making transmission via casual contact less effective.
Step 3: Consider the mode of transmission. Viruses with unstable envelopes often require close or intimate contact for transmission because they need to move quickly from one host to another before the envelope degrades.
Step 4: Evaluate the virus type. The stability of the envelope is not directly related to whether the virus is double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) or not, so option (a) is less relevant to envelope stability.
Step 5: Reflect on the long-term impact. Even if the virus is unstable outside the host, it can still be a threat if it transmits efficiently through intimate contact, so it would not necessarily cease to be a threat to the population.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Viral Envelope Stability

The viral envelope is a lipid membrane derived from the host cell, which surrounds some viruses. It is sensitive to environmental factors like drying, heat, and detergents, making enveloped viruses generally less stable outside the host compared to non-enveloped viruses.
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Persistent Viral Infections

Modes of Viral Transmission

Viruses can spread through various routes such as direct contact, respiratory droplets, or fomites. Enveloped viruses with unstable envelopes often require close or intimate contact for transmission, as they do not survive well on surfaces like doorknobs.
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Persistent Viral Infections

Impact of Environmental Stability on Viral Epidemiology

A virus's ability to remain infectious outside the host affects its spread and persistence in populations. Unstable enveloped viruses rely on close contact for transmission and may not spread easily via casual contact, influencing their epidemiological patterns.
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Name the disease shown in each photo.


a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

c. <IMAGE>

d. <IMAGE>

e. <IMAGE>

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Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.


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The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.

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For which of the following reasons are most animal poxviruses unable to infect humans?

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d. Human cells lack the necessary enzymes for infection.

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Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.



1. ____ Chickenpox

2. ____ Smallpox

3. ____ Cowpox

4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum

5. ____ HHV-1 infection

6. ____ Whitlow

7. ____ Shingles

8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma

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D. Adenoviridae

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G. Polyomaviridae

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