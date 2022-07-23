Name the disease shown in each photo.
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b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
e. <IMAGE>
f. <IMAGE>
Name the disease shown in each photo.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
e. <IMAGE>
f. <IMAGE>
Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.
The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.
For which of the following reasons are most animal poxviruses unable to infect humans?
a. Affected animals are not in frequent contact with humans.
b. The human immune system makes it impossible for the foreign viral particles to
reproduce effectively.
c. Attachment to human cells is unlikely.
d. Human cells lack the necessary enzymes for infection.
Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.
1. ____ Chickenpox
2. ____ Smallpox
3. ____ Cowpox
4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum
5. ____ HHV-1 infection
6. ____ Whitlow
7. ____ Shingles
8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma
9. ____ Infectious mononucleosis
10. ____ Chronic fatigue syndrome
11. ____ Cytomegalovirus infection
12. ____ Genital warts
13. ____ Roseola
14. ____ Plantar warts
15. ____ Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
16. ____ Common cold
17. ____ Hepatitis B
18. ____ Fifth disease
A. Poxviridae
B. Herpesviridae
C. Papillomaviridae
D. Adenoviridae
E. Hepadnaviridae
F. Parvoviridae
G. Polyomaviridae