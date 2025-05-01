Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 1
Chapter 24, Problem 1

Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.


Series of six detailed skin cross-sections showing progressive stages of smallpox lesions from initial redness to scab formation and healing.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the initial stage of the lesion, which is characterized by redness and inflammation of the skin without any raised bumps. This stage is called the 'Macule' stage.
Step 2: Observe the next stage where the lesion becomes raised and forms a small bump. This is known as the 'Papule' stage.
Step 3: Notice the formation of a fluid-filled blister on the raised bump, indicating the 'Vesicle' stage.
Step 4: See the progression to a larger, pus-filled blister, which is the 'Pustule' stage.
Step 5: Recognize the stage where the pustule begins to crust over and form a scab, called the 'Crust' or 'Scab' stage, followed by the final healing stage where the scab falls off and the skin begins to repair.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stages of Smallpox Skin Lesions

Smallpox lesions progress through distinct stages: macule (flat red spot), papule (raised bump), vesicle (fluid-filled blister), pustule (pus-filled blister), crust or scab (drying and hardening of lesion), and scar (healed skin). Recognizing these stages helps in diagnosis and understanding disease progression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:16
Stages of Photosynthesis

Pathophysiology of Skin Lesion Formation

Smallpox lesions form due to viral replication in skin cells, causing inflammation and immune response. This leads to fluid accumulation (vesicles), pus formation (pustules), and eventual tissue necrosis and healing. Understanding this process explains the morphological changes seen in each lesion stage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:58
Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin

Immune Response and Healing in Viral Skin Infections

The immune system responds to viral infection by recruiting immune cells to the lesion site, causing redness and swelling. As the infection resolves, lesions crust over and heal, sometimes leaving scars. This healing process is critical for recovery and preventing secondary infections.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:29
Acute Viral Infections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the disease shown in each photo.


a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

c. <IMAGE>

d. <IMAGE>

e. <IMAGE>

f. <IMAGE>

1126
views
Textbook Question

If the envelope of a particular virus were unstable outside the host's body, which of the following statements would you expect to be true concerning this virus?

a. It would be a dsRNA virus.

b. It would be transmitted by intimate contact.

c. Touching a doorknob would easily transmit it.

d. That virus would eventually cease to be a threat to the population.

824
views
Textbook Question

The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.

1092
views
Textbook Question

Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.



1. ____ Chickenpox

2. ____ Smallpox

3. ____ Cowpox

4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum

5. ____ HHV-1 infection

6. ____ Whitlow

7. ____ Shingles

8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma

9. ____ Infectious mononucleosis

10. ____ Chronic fatigue syndrome

11. ____ Cytomegalovirus infection

12. ____ Genital warts

13. ____ Roseola

14. ____ Plantar warts

15. ____ Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy

16. ____ Common cold

17. ____ Hepatitis B

18. ____ Fifth disease



A. Poxviridae

B. Herpesviridae

C. Papillomaviridae

D. Adenoviridae

E. Hepadnaviridae

F. Parvoviridae

G. Polyomaviridae

1139
views