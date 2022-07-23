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Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 2
Chapter 24, Problem 2

Name the disease shown in each photo.


a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
e. <IMAGE>
f. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Since the problem asks to name diseases shown in images, the first step is to carefully observe each image for characteristic signs and symptoms such as lesions, rashes, discolorations, or other visible indicators.
Next, recall the common infectious diseases in microbiology that present with those specific visual features. For example, look for patterns typical of bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic infections.
Use your knowledge of disease etiology and pathogenesis to match the observed symptoms with the most likely disease. Consider factors like lesion shape, distribution, and progression.
If available, cross-reference the images with textbook or lecture materials that provide visual examples of diseases to confirm your identification.
Finally, write down the name of each disease corresponding to each image, ensuring your answers are precise and reflect the most probable diagnosis based on the visual evidence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Identification of Microbial Diseases

Recognizing diseases based on clinical signs and symptoms is essential in microbiology. Visual characteristics such as lesions, rashes, or other manifestations help differentiate between infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites.
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Pathogenesis and Disease Presentation

Understanding how pathogens cause disease and the typical progression of symptoms aids in linking visual signs to specific diseases. Knowledge of incubation periods, lesion types, and affected tissues supports accurate diagnosis.
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Diagnostic Techniques in Microbiology

Familiarity with laboratory and clinical diagnostic methods, including microscopy, culture, and serology, complements visual identification. These techniques confirm the causative agent when visual clues alone are insufficient.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.


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Textbook Question

If the envelope of a particular virus were unstable outside the host's body, which of the following statements would you expect to be true concerning this virus?

a. It would be a dsRNA virus.

b. It would be transmitted by intimate contact.

c. Touching a doorknob would easily transmit it.

d. That virus would eventually cease to be a threat to the population.

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Textbook Question

The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.

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Textbook Question

You have been given a large grant to do postgraduate research on live smallpox viruses. Where in the world would you find samples?

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Textbook Question

For which of the following reasons are most animal poxviruses unable to infect humans?

a. Affected animals are not in frequent contact with humans.

b. The human immune system makes it impossible for the foreign viral particles to

reproduce effectively.

c. Attachment to human cells is unlikely.

d. Human cells lack the necessary enzymes for infection.

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Textbook Question

The initial flat, red skin lesions of poxviruses are called____.

a. macules

b. papules

c. pustules

d. pocks

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