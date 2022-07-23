Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.
Name the disease shown in each photo.
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b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>
e. <IMAGE>
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Key Concepts
Identification of Microbial Diseases
Pathogenesis and Disease Presentation
Diagnostic Techniques in Microbiology
If the envelope of a particular virus were unstable outside the host's body, which of the following statements would you expect to be true concerning this virus?
a. It would be a dsRNA virus.
b. It would be transmitted by intimate contact.
c. Touching a doorknob would easily transmit it.
d. That virus would eventually cease to be a threat to the population.
The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.
You have been given a large grant to do postgraduate research on live smallpox viruses. Where in the world would you find samples?
For which of the following reasons are most animal poxviruses unable to infect humans?
a. Affected animals are not in frequent contact with humans.
b. The human immune system makes it impossible for the foreign viral particles to
reproduce effectively.
c. Attachment to human cells is unlikely.
d. Human cells lack the necessary enzymes for infection.
The initial flat, red skin lesions of poxviruses are called____.
a. macules
b. papules
c. pustules
d. pocks