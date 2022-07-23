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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 11
Chapter 25, Problem 11

Compare influenzavirus A 2009 (H1N1) to the 1918–1919 pandemic influenzavirus.

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Step 1: Identify the key characteristics of the 1918–1919 influenza pandemic virus, including its subtype (H1N1), virulence, mortality rate, and genetic features. Understand that it was an avian-origin virus that caused a severe global pandemic with high mortality, especially among young adults.
Step 2: Examine the 2009 H1N1 influenza virus, noting that it is also an H1N1 subtype but genetically distinct from the 1918 virus. Recognize that the 2009 virus is a reassortant containing gene segments from swine, avian, and human influenza viruses.
Step 3: Compare the epidemiological impact of both viruses, focusing on differences in mortality rates, affected populations, and global spread. Note that the 2009 H1N1 pandemic had a lower mortality rate and different age group susceptibility compared to the 1918 pandemic.
Step 4: Analyze the molecular differences by comparing the hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) proteins of both viruses, which influence host immune response and virus transmissibility.
Step 5: Summarize the comparison by highlighting similarities (both are H1N1 subtypes causing pandemics) and differences (genetic makeup, virulence, epidemiology), emphasizing how advances in surveillance and medical care influenced the outcomes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Influenza Virus Structure and Subtypes

Influenza viruses are categorized by their surface proteins hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N), which define subtypes like H1N1. These proteins are critical for virus entry into host cells and release of new viral particles, influencing infectivity and immune recognition.
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Pandemic Influenza Characteristics

Pandemic influenza arises when a novel virus strain emerges with little population immunity, causing widespread illness. The 1918 and 2009 H1N1 pandemics involved different viral origins and impacts, highlighting factors like transmissibility, virulence, and host immune response.
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Genetic Evolution and Antigenic Shift

Influenza viruses undergo genetic changes through antigenic drift and shift. Antigenic shift, a major reassortment event, can create new subtypes like the 2009 H1N1, enabling the virus to evade immunity and cause pandemics, unlike the more stable seasonal strains.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?


a. Ebola virus

b. Bunyavirus

c. Hantavirus

d. Human immunodeficiency virus

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Textbook Question

Why are there more cases of West Nile virus encephalitis in summer than in winter of every year?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?

a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.

b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.

d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.

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Textbook Question

Reoviruses, such as rotaviruses and coltiviruses, are unique in ___________.

a. Being naked

b. Having double-stranded RNA

c. Being both arboviruses and zoonotic

d. Having protein spikes

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