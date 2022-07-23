Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.
a. mumps
b. measles
c. flu
d. colds
Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?
Why are there more cases of West Nile virus encephalitis in summer than in winter of every year?
Compare influenzavirus A 2009 (H1N1) to the 1918–1919 pandemic influenzavirus.
Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?
a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.
b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.
c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.
d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.
Reoviruses, such as rotaviruses and coltiviruses, are unique in ___________.
a. Being naked
b. Having double-stranded RNA
c. Being both arboviruses and zoonotic
d. Having protein spikes