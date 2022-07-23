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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 10
Chapter 25, Problem 10

A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?


a. Ebola virus
b. Bunyavirus
c. Hantavirus
d. Human immunodeficiency virus

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the symptoms described: uncontrolled bleeding from multiple orifices such as eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. This suggests a hemorrhagic fever caused by a virus that affects blood vessels and causes bleeding.
Recall that hemorrhagic fevers are caused by several viruses, including Ebola virus, Bunyavirus, and Hantavirus, but their clinical presentations differ.
Identify that Ebola virus is well-known for causing severe hemorrhagic fever with widespread bleeding and high fatality, often involving bleeding from multiple body sites.
Consider that Bunyavirus and Hantavirus can cause hemorrhagic symptoms but typically have more specific clinical syndromes (e.g., Hantavirus causes pulmonary syndrome, Bunyavirus causes less severe hemorrhagic fever).
Recognize that Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) does not cause acute hemorrhagic fever or uncontrolled bleeding, so it can be excluded from the options.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hemorrhagic Fever Viruses

Hemorrhagic fever viruses cause severe illnesses characterized by fever and bleeding disorders. These viruses damage blood vessels and affect the body's ability to clot, leading to internal and external bleeding. Examples include Ebola and Bunyaviruses, which are known for causing outbreaks with high fatality rates.
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Ebola Virus Characteristics

Ebola virus is a filovirus that causes Ebola virus disease, marked by sudden fever, muscle pain, and severe bleeding from multiple orifices. It spreads through bodily fluids and has a high mortality rate. The virus disrupts blood clotting and damages blood vessels, leading to the hemorrhagic symptoms described.
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Differentiation of Viruses Based on Symptoms

Different viruses cause distinct clinical symptoms. While Ebola causes hemorrhagic fever with bleeding, Hantavirus primarily causes respiratory issues, HIV leads to immune suppression without hemorrhaging, and Bunyaviruses vary but often cause milder symptoms. Recognizing symptom patterns helps identify the causative virus.
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Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.


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c. flu

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Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?

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Why are there more cases of West Nile virus encephalitis in summer than in winter of every year?

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Compare influenzavirus A 2009 (H1N1) to the 1918–1919 pandemic influenzavirus.

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Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?

a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.

b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.

d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.

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Textbook Question

Reoviruses, such as rotaviruses and coltiviruses, are unique in ___________.

a. Being naked

b. Having double-stranded RNA

c. Being both arboviruses and zoonotic

d. Having protein spikes

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