Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?
Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 25, Problem 9
Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?
a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.
b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.
c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.
d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of zoonoses. Zoonoses are infectious diseases that can be naturally transmitted between animals and humans.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): 'They are animal diseases that spread to humans.' This aligns with the definition of zoonoses, as these diseases originate in animals and can infect humans.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): 'They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.' While some zoonoses are vector-borne (transmitted by mosquitoes or ticks), not all zoonoses are transmitted this way, so this statement is too narrow.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): 'They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.' This describes respiratory transmission, which is not specific to zoonoses and can apply to many human diseases.
Step 5: Analyze option (d): 'They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.' This describes reverse zoonosis or anthroponosis, which is the opposite direction of transmission and not the primary definition of zoonoses.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Zoonoses
Zoonoses are infectious diseases that are naturally transmitted from animals to humans. These diseases can be caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi, and they often involve direct contact with animals or vectors that carry the pathogens.
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Modes of Disease Transmission
Understanding how diseases spread is crucial; zoonoses can be transmitted through direct contact, vectors like mosquitoes or ticks, or environmental exposure. However, not all vector-borne diseases are zoonoses, and transmission can be unidirectional from animals to humans.
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Distinction Between Zoonoses and Other Disease Types
Zoonoses specifically refer to diseases transmitted from animals to humans, not the other way around. Diseases spread by respiratory droplets or exclusively human-to-human transmission do not fall under zoonoses, highlighting the importance of directionality in disease classification.
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