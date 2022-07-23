A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?
a. Ebola virus
b. Bunyavirus
c. Hantavirus
d. Human immunodeficiency virus
A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?
a. Ebola virus
b. Bunyavirus
c. Hantavirus
d. Human immunodeficiency virus
Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?
Compare influenzavirus A 2009 (H1N1) to the 1918–1919 pandemic influenzavirus.
Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?
a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.
b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.
c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.
d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.
Reoviruses, such as rotaviruses and coltiviruses, are unique in ___________.
a. Being naked
b. Having double-stranded RNA
c. Being both arboviruses and zoonotic
d. Having protein spikes