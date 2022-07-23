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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 4
Chapter 25, Problem 4

Which of the following viruses cause most colds?


a. Rhinoviruses
b. Parainfluenza viruses
c. Pneumoviruses
d. Bunyaviruses

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the common cold is primarily caused by viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract.
Recall that rhinoviruses are the most common viral agents responsible for the majority of common cold cases.
Recognize that parainfluenza viruses and pneumoviruses can cause respiratory infections but are more often associated with other illnesses like croup or bronchiolitis, not the common cold.
Note that bunyaviruses are generally linked to other diseases such as hemorrhagic fevers and are not typical causes of the common cold.
Conclude that among the options given, rhinoviruses are the viruses that cause most colds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rhinoviruses and the Common Cold

Rhinoviruses are the primary cause of the common cold, responsible for up to 50% of cases. They are small RNA viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract, leading to symptoms like runny nose and sore throat. Their high variability allows frequent reinfections.
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Parainfluenza Viruses

Parainfluenza viruses mainly cause respiratory illnesses such as croup and bronchitis, especially in children. While they can cause cold-like symptoms, they are not the predominant cause of the common cold compared to rhinoviruses.
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Pneumoviruses and Bunyaviruses

Pneumoviruses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), primarily cause lower respiratory tract infections, especially in infants. Bunyaviruses are mostly transmitted by arthropods and cause diseases like hemorrhagic fevers, not common colds.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?

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Textbook Question

Arboviruses are ___________.


a. zoonotic pathogens

b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines

c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod

d. found in arbors

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Textbook Question

Why is AIDS more accurately termed a “syndrome” instead of a “disease”?

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Textbook Question

The smallest animal viruses are in the family ___________.


a. Caliciviridae

b. Astroviridae

c. Togaviridae

d. Picornaviridae

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Textbook Question

_____Postpolio syndrome is due to latent polioviruses that become active 30 to 40 years after the initial infection.

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Textbook Question

_____Because the oral polio vaccine contains live attenuated viruses, mutations of these viruses can cause polio.

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