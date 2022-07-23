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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 5
Chapter 25, Problem 5

Arboviruses are ___________.


a. zoonotic pathogens
b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines
c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod
d. found in arbors

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'Arboviruses'. The prefix 'Arbo-' stands for 'arthropod-borne', which means these viruses are transmitted by arthropods such as mosquitoes, ticks, or other insects.
Step 2: Review each option in the question to see which best fits the definition of arboviruses.
Step 3: Option (a) states 'zoonotic pathogens', which means diseases transmitted from animals to humans. While some arboviruses can be zoonotic, this is not the defining characteristic.
Step 4: Option (b) mentions 'deactivated viruses used in vaccines', which is unrelated to the transmission method of arboviruses.
Step 5: Option (c) says 'viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod', which directly matches the meaning of arboviruses. Option (d) 'found in arbors' is incorrect as it confuses the term with trees.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arboviruses

Arboviruses are viruses transmitted to humans and other vertebrates primarily through the bites of infected arthropods such as mosquitoes and ticks. The term 'arbovirus' stands for 'arthropod-borne virus,' highlighting their mode of transmission.

Zoonotic Pathogens

Zoonotic pathogens are infectious agents that can be transmitted from animals to humans. Many arboviruses are zoonotic because they cycle between arthropods and animal hosts before infecting humans.
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Virus Transmission via Arthropods

Certain viruses rely on arthropods as vectors to spread infection. These vectors acquire the virus from infected hosts and transmit it through bites, making arthropod bites a critical factor in the epidemiology of arboviral diseases.
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