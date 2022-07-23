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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 5
Chapter 25, Problem 5

Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?

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Step 1: Review the chapter content to identify all the viruses discussed, noting their characteristics such as mode of transmission, mortality rate, and impact on human health.
Step 2: Understand the criteria for 'deadliest'—this typically involves considering factors like mortality rate, ease of transmission, and potential for causing widespread outbreaks.
Step 3: Compare the viruses based on these criteria, focusing on those with the highest mortality rates and significant public health impact.
Step 4: Select three viruses that rank highest according to these factors, ensuring you justify your choices based on scientific data presented in the chapter.
Step 5: Summarize your ranking by explaining why these three viruses are considered the deadliest, referencing their biological features and epidemiological significance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Virus Pathogenicity

Pathogenicity refers to a virus's ability to cause disease in a host. It involves factors like virulence, mode of transmission, and the severity of symptoms. Understanding pathogenicity helps determine how dangerous a virus is to humans.
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Mortality Rate

Mortality rate is the proportion of deaths caused by a virus among infected individuals. It is a key measure to rank viruses by deadliness, indicating how often infection leads to fatal outcomes.
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Transmission Mechanisms

Transmission mechanisms describe how viruses spread between hosts, such as airborne, contact, or vector-borne routes. Highly transmissible viruses can infect more people, increasing their overall impact and potential deadliness.
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Related Practice
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Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”

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Arboviruses are ___________.


a. zoonotic pathogens

b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines

c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod

d. found in arbors

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Why is AIDS more accurately termed a “syndrome” instead of a “disease”?

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True/False

_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.

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Which of the following viruses cause most colds?


a. Rhinoviruses

b. Parainfluenza viruses

c. Pneumoviruses

d. Bunyaviruses

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Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?


a. Marburg virus

b. Hantavirus

c. Coltivirus

d. Rabies virus

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