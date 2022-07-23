Textbook Question
Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”
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Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”
Arboviruses are ___________.
a. zoonotic pathogens
b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines
c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod
d. found in arbors
Why is AIDS more accurately termed a “syndrome” instead of a “disease”?
True/False
_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.
Which of the following viruses cause most colds?
a. Rhinoviruses
b. Parainfluenza viruses
c. Pneumoviruses
d. Bunyaviruses
Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus