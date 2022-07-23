Textbook Question
Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?
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Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?
Arboviruses are ___________.
a. zoonotic pathogens
b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines
c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod
d. found in arbors
_____Postpolio syndrome is due to latent polioviruses that become active 30 to 40 years after the initial infection.
True/False
_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.
Which of the following viruses cause most colds?
a. Rhinoviruses
b. Parainfluenza viruses
c. Pneumoviruses
d. Bunyaviruses
_____Because the oral polio vaccine contains live attenuated viruses, mutations of these viruses can cause polio.