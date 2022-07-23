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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 9
Chapter 26, Problem 9

A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.

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1
Identify the key components described in the problem: a device that combines microbes and electronics.
Understand that such a device is designed to detect other microbes or their metabolic products.
Recall that in microbiology and biotechnology, devices that use biological elements (like microbes) integrated with electronic systems for detection purposes are known as biosensors.
Recognize that a biosensor typically consists of a biological recognition element (such as microbes) and a transducer (electronics) that converts the biological response into a measurable signal.
Conclude that the term fitting the description is 'biosensor'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biosensor

A biosensor is an analytical device that combines a biological component, such as microbes or enzymes, with an electronic system to detect specific substances. It converts a biological response into an electrical signal, enabling the identification of microbes or their metabolic products.

Microbial Detection

Microbial detection involves identifying the presence of microorganisms or their byproducts in a sample. Techniques often rely on biological recognition elements that interact specifically with target microbes, allowing biosensors to provide rapid and sensitive detection.
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Bioelectronic Interface

The bioelectronic interface is the connection between the biological sensing element and the electronic transducer in a biosensor. It facilitates the conversion of biological interactions into measurable electrical signals, crucial for accurate detection and analysis.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?

a. Algae

b. Viruses

c. Fungal spores

d. Bacteria

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Textbook Question

In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?

a. Primary treatment

b. Secondary treatment

c. Tertiary treatment

d. Sludge treatment

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?

a. Sludge

b. PHA

c. BOD

d. Alum

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Textbook Question

_________ is the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste in water.

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Textbook Question

Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.

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Textbook Question

Industrial fermentation _________.

a. Always involves alcohol production

b. Involves the large-scale production of any beneficial compound

c. Refers to the oxidation of sugars using organic electron acceptors

d. Is any desirable change to food by microbial metabolism

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