Textbook Question
During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria
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During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria
________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. Producing plastics
b. Producing alternative fuels
c. Fermenting foods
d. Preventing ice formation
The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.
A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.
Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.