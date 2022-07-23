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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 8
Chapter 26, Problem 8

During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater aims to inactivate or kill harmful microorganisms to make the water safe for use.
Recall the general resistance of different microbes to chemical disinfectants: Viruses, bacteria, algae, and fungal spores vary in their susceptibility to chemical agents.
Consider that fungal spores are known for their tough, resistant structures that protect them from harsh environmental conditions, including chemical disinfectants.
Compare the resistance levels: Algae and bacteria are generally more susceptible to chemical treatments, while viruses can be quite resistant but usually less so than fungal spores.
Conclude that among the options, fungal spores are least likely to be inactivated or killed during chemical treatment due to their resistant nature.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Resistance to Chemical Disinfectants

Different microbes exhibit varying levels of resistance to chemical disinfectants used in water treatment. Factors such as cell structure, protective coatings, and metabolic state influence their susceptibility. Understanding which microbes are more resistant helps in selecting effective treatment methods.
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Characteristics of Fungal Spores

Fungal spores are reproductive units with thick walls that protect them from harsh environmental conditions, including chemical disinfectants. Their resilience makes them harder to inactivate compared to many bacteria and viruses, often requiring stronger or prolonged treatment.
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Differences Between Microbial Groups (Algae, Viruses, Bacteria)

Algae are photosynthetic eukaryotes with cell walls, viruses are acellular particles requiring host cells, and bacteria are single-celled prokaryotes. These structural and biological differences affect their vulnerability to chemical treatments, with viruses often being more susceptible than spores or some algae.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?

a. Primary treatment

b. Secondary treatment

c. Tertiary treatment

d. Sludge treatment

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________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?

a. Sludge

b. PHA

c. BOD

d. Alum

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The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.

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A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.

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Textbook Question

Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.

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