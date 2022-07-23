Textbook Question
In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
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In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.
Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?
a. Sludge
b. PHA
c. BOD
d. Alum
The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.
A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.
Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.