Textbook Question
During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria
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During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria
In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?
a. Primary treatment
b. Secondary treatment
c. Tertiary treatment
d. Sludge treatment
________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.
Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?
a. Sludge
b. PHA
c. BOD
d. Alum
_________ is the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste in water.
A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.