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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 8
Chapter 26, Problem 8

Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.

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1
Understand the context: The question asks for the name of compounds produced by microbes that can be used for energy.
Recall that microbes can produce various types of compounds during their metabolic processes, some of which serve as energy sources.
Identify that compounds used for energy by microbes are typically organic molecules such as carbohydrates, lipids, or other energy-rich molecules.
Recognize that the specific term for compounds produced by microbes that serve as energy sources is 'biomolecules' or more specifically 'biofuels' or 'metabolites' depending on context.
Conclude that the most precise term for compounds made by microbes and used for energy is 'metabolites' or 'biomolecules' that serve as energy sources.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Metabolism

Microbial metabolism refers to the chemical processes that occur within microbes to maintain life, including the breakdown of compounds to generate energy and the synthesis of molecules needed for growth.
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Energy Storage Compounds

Energy storage compounds are molecules produced by microbes to store energy for later use, such as glycogen, polyhydroxyalkanoates, and lipids, which can be metabolized when external nutrients are scarce.
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Microbial Biomolecules as Energy Sources

Microbes produce various biomolecules like carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins that serve as energy sources; these compounds can be catabolized to release energy required for cellular activities.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?

a. Algae

b. Viruses

c. Fungal spores

d. Bacteria

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Textbook Question

In which step is most of the organic content of sewage removed?

a. Primary treatment

b. Secondary treatment

c. Tertiary treatment

d. Sludge treatment

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Textbook Question

________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?

a. Sludge

b. PHA

c. BOD

d. Alum

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Textbook Question

_________ is the amount of oxygen required by aerobic organisms to fully metabolize organic waste in water.

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Textbook Question

A ________ is a device composed of microbes and electronics used to detect other microbes or their products.

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