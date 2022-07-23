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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 26, Problem 1

Match each term with its correct definition.


1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces
2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink
3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment
4._______Water that is not bound by solutes
5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance
6._______Brief heating of foods during processing
7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater
8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase




A. Spoilage
B. Water activity
C. Coliforms
D. Pasteurization
E. Secondary metabolites
F. Potable
G. BOD
H. Oxidation lagoon

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the term that refers to organisms indicating fecal contamination in water. These are typically bacteria used as indicators of water quality.
Match the term that means water is safe and suitable for drinking, often referred to as 'fit to drink'.
Find the term describing a treatment process for animal wastes that simulates primary and secondary wastewater treatment, often involving biological oxidation.
Determine the term that describes water not bound by solutes, which affects microbial growth and chemical reactions; this relates to the availability of water in a substance.
Identify the term that describes undesirable fermentation in food causing off-flavors, smells, or appearance, indicating food spoilage.
Match the term for the process involving brief heating of foods to reduce microbial load without sterilization, commonly used in food safety.
Find the term that measures the amount of organic material in wastewater, often used to assess pollution levels; this is a biochemical measurement.
Identify the term for fermentative products produced by microorganisms during the stationary phase of growth, often secondary in nature.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indicator Organisms (Coliforms)

Coliforms are bacteria used as indicator organisms to detect fecal contamination in water. Their presence suggests potential pathogenic microbes, signaling unsafe water quality. Testing for coliforms helps assess water safety and contamination sources.
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Scientific Naming of Organisms

Water Treatment and Quality Terms

Terms like potable water, pasteurization, oxidation lagoons, and BOD relate to water quality and treatment. Potable water is safe for drinking; pasteurization involves brief heating to reduce microbes; oxidation lagoons treat wastewater biologically; BOD measures organic pollution levels.
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Introduction to Water

Food Spoilage and Microbial Metabolites

Food spoilage results from undesirable microbial fermentation causing off-flavors and odors. Secondary metabolites are compounds produced by microbes during stationary phase, often influencing food quality. Water activity affects microbial growth and spoilage potential.
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Primary & Secondary Metabolites
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.

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Textbook Question

Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.

a. Naturally occurring bacteria

b. Naturally occurring yeast

c. Specific cultured bacteria

d. Specific cultured yeast

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the wine-making process.

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Textbook Question

Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the cheese-making process.

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