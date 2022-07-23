Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.
Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.
a. Naturally occurring bacteria
b. Naturally occurring yeast
c. Specific cultured bacteria
d. Specific cultured yeast
Label the steps in the wine-making process.
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Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.
Label the steps in the cheese-making process.
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