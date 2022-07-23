Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Abyssal Zone
Oceanic Zones and Their Organisms
Adaptations of Abyssal Organisms
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:
a. Usable forms in soil and rock
b. Usable forms in water
c. Unusable forms in soil and rock
d. Unusable forms in water
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.
In the environment, nutrients are generally:
a. Limiting
b. Present in excess
c. Stable
d. Artificially induced
Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.
In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis