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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 4
Chapter 27, Problem 4

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.

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Understand the term 'abyssal organisms': These are organisms that live in the abyssal zone of the ocean, which is a deep part of the ocean typically found at depths between 3000 and 6000 meters.
Recall the location of the abyssal zone: It is located far from the shore, in the deep ocean basin, not near the coastal areas.
Compare the habitat of abyssal organisms with other marine zones: Near the shores, you find the littoral or intertidal zones, which are much shallower and have different types of organisms.
Conclude that abyssal organisms are not found near shores because the abyssal zone is a deep-sea environment far from coastal regions.
Therefore, the blank in the sentence should be filled with a term indicating that abyssal organisms are found in deep ocean areas, not near shores.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Abyssal Zone

The abyssal zone is a deep ocean layer typically found at depths between 3,000 and 6,000 meters. It is characterized by complete darkness, near-freezing temperatures, and high pressure. Organisms here are adapted to extreme conditions and are generally not found near ocean shores.
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Oceanic Zones and Their Organisms

Oceanic zones are divided based on depth and light availability, including the intertidal, neritic, bathyal, abyssal, and hadal zones. Organisms near shores usually inhabit the intertidal or neritic zones, while abyssal organisms live in deep, open ocean areas far from shore.
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Adaptations of Abyssal Organisms

Abyssal organisms have unique adaptations such as bioluminescence, slow metabolism, and pressure-resistant bodies to survive in deep-sea environments. These adaptations are not typical of shore-dwelling species, highlighting the ecological separation between abyssal and coastal organisms.
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Related Practice
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Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.

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Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:

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Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.

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In the environment, nutrients are generally:

a. Limiting

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c. Stable

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Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.

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In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.

a. CO2 into organic material for consumption

b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage

c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds

d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis

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