Textbook Question
_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.
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_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.
Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.
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Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.
A microbiome is composed of _____.
a. single, pure populations
b. all organisms in a locale
c. all microbes in a location
d. only the bacteria are considered
In the environment, nutrients are generally:
a. Limiting
b. Present in excess
c. Stable
d. Artificially induced
Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.