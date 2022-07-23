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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 2
Chapter 27, Problem 2

Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.

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Identify the key components of biogeochemical cycles, which typically include the atmosphere, hydrosphere, lithosphere, and biosphere.
Understand that biogeochemical cycling involves the movement of elements and compounds through these components.
Recognize that the three primary steps in biogeochemical cycling are: 1) Reservoir or storage, where elements are stored in large quantities, 2) Exchange or flux, where elements move between different reservoirs, and 3) Transformation, where elements undergo chemical changes.
Consider examples of biogeochemical cycles such as the carbon cycle, nitrogen cycle, and phosphorus cycle to see how these steps are applied.
Reflect on the importance of microorganisms in facilitating these steps, particularly in the transformation processes, such as nitrogen fixation and decomposition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biogeochemical Cycling

Biogeochemical cycling refers to the movement and transformation of chemical elements and compounds between living organisms and the physical environment, ensuring the continuous supply and recycling of essential nutrients.
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Krebs Cycle

Primary Steps of Biogeochemical Cycles

The three primary steps in biogeochemical cycles are typically: (1) assimilation, where organisms take up nutrients; (2) transformation, involving chemical or biological changes; and (3) release, where nutrients return to the environment through processes like decomposition.
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Role of Microorganisms in Biogeochemical Cycles

Microorganisms play a crucial role by mediating transformations such as nitrogen fixation, nitrification, and decomposition, which drive nutrient cycling and maintain ecosystem balance.
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Importance of Microorganisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

_____ Cooperation is common among microorganisms living in microhabitats.

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Textbook Question

Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.

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Textbook Question

When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?

a. One

b. Three

c. Hundreds

d. Thousands

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.

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Textbook Question

In the environment, nutrients are generally:

a. Limiting

b. Present in excess

c. Stable

d. Artificially induced

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Textbook Question

Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.

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