Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 3
Chapter 27, Problem 3

Nitrogen exists primarily as _____ in the environment.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nitrogen in the environment mainly exists in a specific molecular form, which is important for its role in biological and ecological processes.
Recall that nitrogen gas is the most abundant form of nitrogen in the Earth's atmosphere, making up about 78% of the air by volume.
Recognize that this form of nitrogen is chemically inert due to the strong triple bond between the two nitrogen atoms, which makes it relatively unreactive under normal conditions.
Identify that this molecular form is represented chemically as \(\mathrm{N_2}\), which is a diatomic molecule consisting of two nitrogen atoms bonded together.
Conclude that the primary form of nitrogen in the environment is nitrogen gas, or \(\mathrm{N_2}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrogen Gas (N₂) in the Atmosphere

Nitrogen primarily exists as nitrogen gas (N₂) in the Earth's atmosphere, making up about 78% of the air by volume. This diatomic molecule is very stable due to its strong triple bond, which makes it relatively inert under normal environmental conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
5 Nitrogenous Bases

Nitrogen Cycle

The nitrogen cycle describes the movement of nitrogen through the environment, including processes like nitrogen fixation, nitrification, and denitrification. It explains how nitrogen is converted between different chemical forms to be usable by living organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Krebs Cycle

Nitrogen Fixation

Nitrogen fixation is the biological or chemical process that converts inert atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into ammonia (NH₃) or related compounds usable by plants. This process is essential because most organisms cannot use nitrogen gas directly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
5 Nitrogenous Bases
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the processes of the nitrogen cycle.

<IMAGE>

1831
views
Textbook Question

When examining the microbiome of the human intestine, you would expect to find how many bacterial species present?

a. One

b. Three

c. Hundreds

d. Thousands

1318
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.

721
views
Textbook Question

Biogeochemical cycling involves three primary steps: _____, _____ , and _____.

1543
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.

769
views
Textbook Question

In the environment, nutrients are generally:

a. Limiting

b. Present in excess

c. Stable

d. Artificially induced

721
views