Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .

Textbook Question
Contrast symports and antiports.
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Contrast symports and antiports.
What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?
Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.
Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.
Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .
a. DNA
b. sulfur globules
c. dipicolinic acid
d. tubulin
Describe the endosymbiotic theory. What evidence supports the theory? Which features of eukaryotic cells are not explained by the theory?