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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 15
Chapter 3, Problem 15

Dipicolinic acid is an important component of __________ .


a. Gram-positive archaeal walls
b. cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes
c. endospores
d. Golgi bodies

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Understand what dipicolinic acid is: it is a chemical compound known to be associated with certain bacterial structures.
Recall that dipicolinic acid is primarily found in bacterial endospores, where it plays a crucial role in heat resistance and stability.
Review the options given: Gram-positive archaeal walls, cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes, endospores, and Golgi bodies.
Eliminate options that do not relate to bacterial structures or known locations of dipicolinic acid, such as cytoplasmic membranes in eukaryotes and Golgi bodies.
Conclude that dipicolinic acid is an important component of endospores, which are specialized, resistant structures formed by some bacteria.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dipicolinic Acid

Dipicolinic acid is a unique chemical compound found predominantly in bacterial endospores. It plays a crucial role in spore resistance by stabilizing proteins and DNA, and helps in dehydration of the spore core, contributing to heat resistance.
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Endospores

Endospores are highly resistant, dormant structures formed by certain bacteria, such as Bacillus and Clostridium species, to survive extreme environmental conditions. They contain dipicolinic acid, which is essential for their durability and resistance to heat, radiation, and chemicals.
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Cellular Structures in Microorganisms

Different microorganisms have distinct cellular components, such as Gram-positive archaeal walls, cytoplasmic membranes, and organelles like Golgi bodies in eukaryotes. Understanding these structures helps differentiate where specific molecules like dipicolinic acid are found.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Contrast symports and antiports.

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What factors may prevent a molecule from moving across a cell membrane?

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Compare and contrast three types of passive transport across a cell membrane.

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Contrast the following active processes for transporting materials into or out of a cell: active transport, group translocation, endocytosis, exocytosis.

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Textbook Question

Inclusions have been found to contain ___________ .


a. DNA

b. sulfur globules

c. dipicolinic acid

d. tubulin

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Textbook Question

Describe the endosymbiotic theory. What evidence supports the theory? Which features of eukaryotic cells are not explained by the theory?

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